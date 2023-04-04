Short Interest in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Grows By 5.0%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the February 28th total of 8,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CommScope by 2,089.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CommScope by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

COMM stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

