Short Interest in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Expands By 7.4%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,950,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 16,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Down 1.6 %

CS opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $8.13.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.0547 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.43%.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Featured Stories

