Short Interest in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Increases By 7.6%

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the February 28th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $4,191,576.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,558,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $69,060.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,858.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $4,191,576.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,558,452.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,256,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,916,533 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

EngageSmart Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EngageSmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in EngageSmart by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EngageSmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.76 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

