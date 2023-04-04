Short Interest in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Increases By 7.6%

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the February 28th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ESMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $4,191,576.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,558,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $69,060.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,858.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $4,191,576.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,558,452.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,256,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,916,533 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.76 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $22.65.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
