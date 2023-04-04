Short Interest in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Grows By 7.2%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the February 28th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 682,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GIII opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $723.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.68. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $30.45.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIII. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,716,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,867,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

