Short Interest in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expands By 7.1%

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the February 28th total of 7,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $94.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.
