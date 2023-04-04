Short Interest in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expands By 7.1%

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the February 28th total of 7,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hasbro Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $94.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

