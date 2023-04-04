SIG (LON:SHI) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.68

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 44.68 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 44.68 ($0.55), with a volume of 120670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.55).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.50) price objective on shares of SIG in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get SIG alerts:

SIG Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £521.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

About SIG

In other news, insider Gavin Slark purchased 890,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £347,100 ($431,073.03). 17.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist insulation and building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.