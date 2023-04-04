Sitrin Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,189 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $287.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.98.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

