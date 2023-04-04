SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,938 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $19,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 369,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 643.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 66,550 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 95,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

