SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,561 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 129.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 48,844 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 404,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period.

Shares of RLY stock opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $616.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

