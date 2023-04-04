SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 502,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,980 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $33,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,221,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 579.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 31,004 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $877,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,591,197.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPXC opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.23. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPXC. StockNews.com began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

