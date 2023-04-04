Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $113.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.38 and its 200-day moving average is $103.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

