Strong Tower Advisory Services Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.85 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $408.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.79 and its 200 day moving average is $167.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

