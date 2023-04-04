Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Purchases 2,750 Shares

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,130,570 shares in the company, valued at $20,487,627.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 53,786 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $268,392.14.

Superior Industries International Stock Up 5.7 %

Superior Industries International stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.31 million, a P/E ratio of 523.00 and a beta of 3.93. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUP. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 946,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Superior Industries International

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

