Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $118.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.18. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $157.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.