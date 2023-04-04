The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,918 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AES by 285.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of AES stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.86%.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

