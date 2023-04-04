The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,501,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813,295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $30,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 920.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 799,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 55.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,960,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 703,268 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,414,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,471,000 after acquiring an additional 564,872 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 361.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 719,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 563,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the third quarter worth $8,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $153,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $153,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,810,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,231,810. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on AZEK from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

AZEK opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.91. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 113.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.61.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

See Also

