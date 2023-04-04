The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the February 28th total of 8,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Boeing by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 1.4 %

Boeing stock opened at $215.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 192.62 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

