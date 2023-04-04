The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $225.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $222.74.

Shares of TSLA opened at $194.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.19.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 51.6% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 88.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.8% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

