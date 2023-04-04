The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Increased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 379,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 80,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

NYSE:PG opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

