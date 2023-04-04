The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 473,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,031 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $33,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.73.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

