Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,629 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $32,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pop, Charms Blow Pop, Andes Mints, Sugar Daddy, Charleston Chew, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Caramel Apple Pop, Junior Mints, Cella’s Chocolate-Covered Cherries, and Nik-L-Nip.

