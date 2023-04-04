Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.3% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $156.85 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

