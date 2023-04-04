TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,922 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $36,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 125.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $83.48.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $355,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $355,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at $343,525.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,438 shares of company stock worth $12,254,432. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

