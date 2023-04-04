Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.80 and its 200-day moving average is $130.35. The firm has a market cap of $383.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

