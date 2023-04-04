Veriti Management LLC Boosts Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading

