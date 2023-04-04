Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 982.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 330,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after buying an additional 300,065 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,353,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,991,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,958,000 after buying an additional 79,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,657,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.88.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $311.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $437.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.