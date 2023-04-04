Veriti Management LLC Buys 154 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,440,680,000 after acquiring an additional 64,523 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $312,911,000 after acquiring an additional 220,080 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 149,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $83,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,002,902 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $80,553,000 after acquiring an additional 40,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,370.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $288,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,929.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.96 per share, with a total value of $25,068.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,370.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,127 shares of company stock worth $650,995 and sold 34,240 shares worth $2,698,250. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also

