Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,732 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 96,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,816,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 12.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 87.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of CPRI opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. Capri’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

