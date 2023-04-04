Veriti Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 25.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 39.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $69.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.60%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

