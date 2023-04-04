Veriti Management LLC Invests $276,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of AES by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

