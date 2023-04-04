Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LULU opened at $367.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.03.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

