Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $118.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.18. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $157.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

