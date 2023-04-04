Veriti Management LLC Purchases 199 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC stock opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.