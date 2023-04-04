Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,537 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 975.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.19.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,694,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,803. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $204.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $245.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of -141.92, a P/E/G ratio of 80.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

