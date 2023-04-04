Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,829 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ZTO opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTO. StockNews.com began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

