Veriti Management LLC Takes $219,000 Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in NiSource by 16,086.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,592,000 after buying an additional 6,098,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $47,051,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 357.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,289,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after buying an additional 1,789,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NI stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

