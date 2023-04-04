Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 352 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BILL in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in BILL by 178.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 91.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BILL from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.51. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $244.89.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. Analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

