Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.
The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of ENSG stock opened at $95.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.66. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.82%.
About The Ensign Group
The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.
