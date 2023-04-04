Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.9 %

PH opened at $339.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.