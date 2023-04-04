Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,550,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,884,000 after purchasing an additional 94,760 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,343,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 14.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,291,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 167,373 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,106,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.2 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $134.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.