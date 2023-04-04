Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $486,000 Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Morningstar by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MORN shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Morningstar Price Performance

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total transaction of $1,009,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,639,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,041,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total transaction of $1,009,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,639,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,041,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total transaction of $955,190.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,645,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,580,604.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,949 shares of company stock valued at $25,400,272 over the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MORN opened at $203.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.79 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.99 and a 1-year high of $293.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Morningstar Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.