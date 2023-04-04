Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $486,000 Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Morningstar by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MORN shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of MORN opened at $203.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.79 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.99 and a 1-year high of $293.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
