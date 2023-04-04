Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $558,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWJ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWJ stock opened at $112.39 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.76 and a fifty-two week high of $127.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.82. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

