Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $582,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 65.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 98.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in V.F. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in V.F. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 112.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

