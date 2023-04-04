Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,964 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 154.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $338.82 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $261.80 and a 12 month high of $397.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

