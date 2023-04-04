Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) CEO Sells $392,700.00 in Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) CEO Brian Lian sold 22,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,232,963 shares in the company, valued at $39,858,389.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Lian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Brian Lian sold 67,970 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $1,186,076.50.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on VKTX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

