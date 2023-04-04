Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) CFO Sells $556,398.00 in Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) CFO Greg Zante sold 30,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $556,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Greg Zante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Greg Zante sold 131,029 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $2,227,493.00.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VKTX opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $18.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,353 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $14,100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

