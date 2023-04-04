Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 61,895 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $37,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Westlake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Westlake by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE:WLK opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.48. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $141.19.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.64.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

