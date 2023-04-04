Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.23.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW opened at $233.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.04.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

