Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.7% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Insider Activity

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $178.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

