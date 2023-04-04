WJ Interests LLC Takes $110,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Apple accounts for 0.1% of WJ Interests LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Insider Activity

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $178.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

